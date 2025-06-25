Govt delays entertainment complex bill amid public confusion over casino content

Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri confirmed on Wednesday (June 25) that the government has decided to postpone the first reading of the draft Integrated Entertainment Complex Bill — originally scheduled for July 9 — due to lingering public misunderstandings surrounding its content.
She clarified that only around 10% of the bill addresses casino-related matters, while the majority of the legislation focuses on trade exhibitions, entertainment events, and broader economic promotion. “There is still a lack of public understanding about the purpose of this bill. The government needs more time to thoroughly explain its intent to the public before it proceeds to Parliament,” she said.
Wisut Chainarun, chairman of the government whip, said that the draft bill on entertainment complexes is scheduled for its first reading in Parliament on July 9. However, he acknowledged concerns over insufficient public communication and suggested the bill may need to be postponed until the government can better clarify its intentions.
Speaking ahead of the July 3 reopening of Parliament, Wisut said the government had been informed during the previous session that public engagement was essential for the controversial bill. “Those involved must explain it clearly to the public,” he said. “There should be no lingering suspicion about the purpose of this legislation.”
He noted that recent political turbulence — including internal reshuffles at the Interior Ministry and escalating tensions with Cambodia — had distracted the government from carrying out public outreach as originally planned. “We had urged that public awareness campaigns, talk shows, and seminars should be
conducted throughout June, but that didn’t happen,” Wisut said.
Due to this failure to properly communicate with the public, Wisut said he proposed to senior figures in his party that the bill be delayed. “We must first listen to public concerns, understand what they don’t accept, and make adjustments accordingly,” he added.
Interestingly, he noted that the current border dispute with Cambodia had revealed a reality that indirectly supported the bill’s rationale — there are reportedly 20 to 30 casinos along the Cambodian border frequented by Thai nationals. “It’s shocking — so many Thais go there to gamble,” he said.
Nevertheless, he argued, now is not the time to push forward the bill. “There are many other pressing items awaiting Parliament’s attention,” he said, citing proposed legislation on village health volunteers, reforms at the Ministry of Defence, the cancellation of military orders, integrated rail ticketing, and an amnesty bill proposed by the United Thai Nation Party (UTN).
“We need to start with softer issues first — until the political climate becomes more favourable,” Wisut concluded.