Anutin addresses People’s Party\'s proposal to nominate him as Prime Minister

Anutin Charnvirakul discusses the People’s Party's proposal to vote for him as Prime Minister under a temporary government, with constitutional amendments before an election.

Anutin Charnvirakul, list MP and leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, spoke on Thursday (July 3) at the parliament regarding the People's Party's proposal to vote for him as Prime Minister, but only under the condition of a temporary government and constitutional amendments before dissolving the House for a new election.

He stated that he would first discuss the matter with Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, the list MP and leader of the People’s Party, in his capacity as the opposition leader, and would listen to the proposal directly.