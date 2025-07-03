Anutin addresses People’s Party\'s proposal to nominate him as Prime Minister

Anutin Charnvirakul discusses the People’s Party's proposal to vote for him as Prime Minister under a temporary government, with constitutional amendments before an election.
Anutin Charnvirakul, list MP and leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, spoke on Thursday (July 3) at the parliament regarding the People's Party's proposal to vote for him as Prime Minister, but only under the condition of a temporary government and constitutional amendments before dissolving the House for a new election.
He stated that he would first discuss the matter with Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, the list MP and leader of the People’s Party, in his capacity as the opposition leader, and would listen to the proposal directly.
He expressed concerns over the mixed statements from various individuals and stressed the need for direct communication. After that, discussions would take place within the Bhumjaithai Party.
When asked about his role as the opposition in the current political situation, Anutin said that he would carry out his duties constructively, prioritising the country's best interests, and assured the public that there was no need to worry, as he would perform his role to the fullest.
On the same day, Natthaphong chaired a meeting of the five opposition party leaders at Parliament to prepare for the first regular session of the 2025 legislative year.
He stated that the purpose of today’s meeting was to discuss the opposition’s role in driving key issues forward, acknowledging that working within the opposition differs from being part of the ruling coalition. As such, it is important to respect the positions of each party and avoid interference, while finding common ground to push forward issues for the country's benefit during the current crisis.
Anutin also expressed that Bhumjaithai is joining the opposition along with four other political parties, all of whom are well-acquainted. He revealed that prior to the opposition leaders' meeting, there had been a warm and constructive discussion with the opposition leader. Anutin confirmed that the Bhumjaithai Party would fully carry out its role in scrutinising the government, alongside the other opposition parties.