Gen Prawit rejects coalition government offer, vows to lead a dignified and quality opposition

On June 20, General Prawit Wongsuwan, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), held a press conference to reaffirm the party's stance as an opposition force. He stated that the PPRP will not join the government under any circumstances, and instead, will remain a dignified and quality opposition party committed to serving the people.
Prawit confirmed that despite offers from government leaders, the party would not participate in forming a coalition. "We will not join the government. We will be an opposition party with dignity and quality, serving the people," he said.
He also commented on the recent audio clip scandal, asserting that no one has the right to record and distribute such private conversations, as it violates individual privacy rights. Regarding the issue of the national leadership, he emphasised that if any leader’s actions harm the nation’s security and undermine public trust, they must take responsibility. "The leader of the country must take responsibility and resign," he added.
When asked about a recent report of Deputy Party Leader Santi Promphat dining with Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, Prawit responded that it was simply a casual meeting. "No one is leaving. They're still with the party. They were just having a meal together," he explained.
Pressed further on whether the PPRP had been contacted by Pheu Thai or any government leaders for coalition talks, Prawit reiterated, "That’s up to those who make the request, but I will not join."
Regarding the potential for a new Prime Minister and an offer for a security position, Prawit was unequivocal: "I will not join."
Meanwhile, the Democrat Party, which voted 19 to 7 in favour of remaining in the government, is seeing some members resigning in protest. Notably, executive committee member Ploythalay Laksamesaengchan and Bangkok Metropolitan Councillor Napapol Jirakul have both submitted their resignations, with Napapol citing concerns over the government’s transparency and leadership.
In a Facebook post on Friday, he stated: "I have worked honestly for the party, but given the current situation regarding the Thai-Cambodian border, and the government's lack of transparency, I can no longer remain. I have therefore resigned from the Democrat Party today."