Gen Prawit rejects coalition government offer, vows to lead a dignified and quality opposition

On June 20, General Prawit Wongsuwan, leader of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), held a press conference to reaffirm the party's stance as an opposition force. He stated that the PPRP will not join the government under any circumstances, and instead, will remain a dignified and quality opposition party committed to serving the people.

Prawit confirmed that despite offers from government leaders, the party would not participate in forming a coalition. "We will not join the government. We will be an opposition party with dignity and quality, serving the people," he said.

He also commented on the recent audio clip scandal, asserting that no one has the right to record and distribute such private conversations, as it violates individual privacy rights. Regarding the issue of the national leadership, he emphasised that if any leader’s actions harm the nation’s security and undermine public trust, they must take responsibility. "The leader of the country must take responsibility and resign," he added.