Two founding members of Palang Pracharath Party resign, bid farewell to Prawit

Two founding members of the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP), now in opposition, have officially resigned from the party and said their goodbyes to party leader General Prawit Wongsuwan.

Utama and Sonthirat Step Down Amid Political Uncertainty

Utama Savanayon, former finance minister, and Sonthirat Sonthijirawong, former commerce and energy minister, have both stepped down from their roles as members of the PPRP. According to party sources, the two personally met with Gen Prawit to bid farewell. The PPRP leader reportedly wished them well in their future political endeavours.

Insiders revealed that the decision was driven by growing concerns over political uncertainties and a lack of confidence in the party’s current direction.