Old soldier Gen Prawit ‘slipped but still strong’, says PPRP spokesman

The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) on Wednesday dismissed reports that PPRP leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwan was rushed to hospital after slipping and falling inside a temple on Monday evening.

To prove that Gen Prawit was still strong, PPRP spokesman Pol Lt Gen Piya Tawichai released photos of him walking to exercise inside his house compound without assistance from his aides.

Piya said on Wednesday that Prawit did slip and fall while walking down the stairway of Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram on Monday evening, but he was not rushed to hospital as reported.