Old soldier Gen Prawit ‘slipped but still strong’, says PPRP spokesman

The Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) on Wednesday dismissed reports that PPRP leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwan was rushed to hospital after slipping and falling inside a temple on Monday evening.
To prove that Gen Prawit was still strong, PPRP spokesman Pol Lt Gen Piya Tawichai released photos of him walking to exercise inside his house compound without assistance from his aides.
Piya said on Wednesday that Prawit did slip and fall while walking down the stairway of Wat Phra Chetuphon Wimon Mangkhalaram on Monday evening, but he was not rushed to hospital as reported.
Instead, Prawit returned home to rest and went for a medical check-up the following morning.
Piya added that Prawit asked him to inform the public that the check-up showed no injuries or any worrying signs.
“I’m an old soldier, so I’m still strong physically and mentally,” the spokesman quoted Prawit as saying.
He also thanked the public for their concern about his health.
On Wednesday, Prawit reassured reporters at his home that he was fine, walking around the house in front of them to demonstrate his good health.