Anwar’s official page deletes Thai visit video

The official Facebook page of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in his role as ASEAN Chair, recently posted a video summarising his official visit to Thailand from April 17 to 18. During the visit, he met with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.
The video quickly gained attention—not for its diplomatic content, but for its background music: the Thai song “Om Phra Ma Phut” (“Swear on Buddha’s Name”), a rock ballad famously performed by Sek Loso (Seksan Sukpimai) and Bird Thongchai McIntyre, two of Thailand’s most iconic artists.
As of 12 pm on Saturday, April 19, the video was quietly removed from the page, fueling public speculation over the song’s inclusion.
Some observers believe the track may have been selected by the Malaysian media team without fully grasping its cultural and linguistic nuances. Others argue that such a misstep in an official communication from a head of government is improbable.
The phrase “Om Phra Ma Phut” is commonly used in Thai to emphasise sincerity, akin to saying “I swear to God.” However, in the song’s context, it is used sarcastically, with the narrator expressing deep scepticism toward a partner's repeated lies—even swearing on Buddha’s name is no longer enough to regain trust.
The video was later reuploaded, but this time the song “Om Phra Ma Phut” was replaced with “Yarm Yen” (Love at Sundown),” a royal composition by His Majesty King Rama IX.