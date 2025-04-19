Anwar’s official page deletes Thai visit video

The official Facebook page of Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, in his role as ASEAN Chair, recently posted a video summarising his official visit to Thailand from April 17 to 18. During the visit, he met with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

The video quickly gained attention—not for its diplomatic content, but for its background music: the Thai song “Om Phra Ma Phut” (“Swear on Buddha’s Name”), a rock ballad famously performed by Sek Loso (Seksan Sukpimai) and Bird Thongchai McIntyre, two of Thailand’s most iconic artists.