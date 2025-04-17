Thaksin meets Anwar, Myanmar junta leader at Bangkok hotel amid tight security

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra held a dinner meeting with visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing at a Bangkok hotel on Thursday evening, under tight security.
The dinner was hosted by Thaksin in his capacity as an advisor to the ASEAN chair, currently held by Malaysia. The meeting took place at the Rosewood Bangkok Hotel.
Thaksin had been waiting for both guests at the venue since Thursday afternoon. At 2:42 PM, Anwar’s motorcade arrived, followed at 2:55 PM by a vehicle believed to be transporting Min Aung Hlaing, along with a van marked with Myanmar government insignia.
It was reported that Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra did not attend the dinner meeting.
Shortly after Min Aung Hlaing’s arrival, Surakiart Sathirathai, president of the Asian Peace and Reconciliation Council (APRC), was seen leaving the hotel at 3:00 PM.
Uniformed and plainclothes police officers were deployed both inside and around the hotel to ensure security. An ambulance from the Police General Hospital was also stationed at the venue as a precaution.
Members of the media were not allowed inside the hotel premises during the meeting.
Thaksin previously stated that he hoped to mediate peace talks between Myanmar’s military leadership and the opposition movement, with the aim of restoring peace in the conflict-ridden neighbouring country.