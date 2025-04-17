Thaksin meets Anwar, Myanmar junta leader at Bangkok hotel amid tight security

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra held a dinner meeting with visiting Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing at a Bangkok hotel on Thursday evening, under tight security.

High-Profile Meeting at Rosewood Bangkok Hotel

The dinner was hosted by Thaksin in his capacity as an advisor to the ASEAN chair, currently held by Malaysia. The meeting took place at the Rosewood Bangkok Hotel.

Thaksin had been waiting for both guests at the venue since Thursday afternoon. At 2:42 PM, Anwar’s motorcade arrived, followed at 2:55 PM by a vehicle believed to be transporting Min Aung Hlaing, along with a van marked with Myanmar government insignia.