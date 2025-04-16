Paetongtarn to receive Anwar for official visit on Thursday

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will host her Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, for an official visit on Thursday, during which the two leaders will discuss a range of cooperative efforts, including trade, tourism, and southern border security.

Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said Anwar is scheduled to meet Paetongtarn at Government House as part of his working visit to follow up on previous discussions.

The initial discussions took place during Paetongtarn’s official visit to Malaysia on 16 December. The two leaders continued their conversation via a phone call on 5 April, Jirayu added.