Paetongtarn to receive Anwar for official visit on Thursday

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will host her Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, for an official visit on Thursday, during which the two leaders will discuss a range of cooperative efforts, including trade, tourism, and southern border security.
Government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub said Anwar is scheduled to meet Paetongtarn at Government House as part of his working visit to follow up on previous discussions.
The initial discussions took place during Paetongtarn’s official visit to Malaysia on 16 December. The two leaders continued their conversation via a phone call on 5 April, Jirayu added.
During Thursday’s meeting, Anwar is expected to discuss the progress of transport infrastructure development, as well as cooperation in trade, tourism, and security.
Jirayu noted that the two leaders would also address joint development of border areas and Thailand’s ongoing efforts to restore peace in the deep South.
Additionally, the meeting will see Anwar, in his capacity as ASEAN Chair, seek Thailand’s cooperation in advancing several initiatives aimed at strengthening diplomatic relations and economic collaboration among the 10 ASEAN member states.
The spokesman added that the ASEAN economy is projected to grow this year, with increased bilateral trade expected to benefit the region’s 670 million people. He emphasised that the discussions between the Thai Prime Minister and the ASEAN Chair would help to further strengthen regional ties.