Thailand and Malaysia Plot Rail Revival to Boost Border Trade

Thailand and Malaysia are forging ahead with plans to revive a crucial railway link aimed at bolstering economic ties between the two nations.
Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit met with his Malaysian counterpart, H.E. Loke Siew Fook, in Bangkok to discuss the restoration of the Sungai Kolok-Rantau Panjang line.
The discussions, held at the Thai Ministry of Transport, also centred on streamlining cross-border road transport. Both parties are keen to finalise two key Memorandum of Understanding by July of next year.
These agreements will address the movement of both goods and passengers, seeking to resolve current logistical snags and make travel more convenient for citizens on both sides of the border. The ultimate aim is to ensure fair and equitable road transport rights.
Suriya highlighted the significance of the Malaysian delegation's visit, which follows the Thai Prime Minister's trip to Kuala Lumpur last December.
He emphasised the strong political will on both sides to strengthen their relationship through infrastructure and transport development, ultimately aiming to stimulate the economy, trade, tourism, and the development of shared border regions.
On the railway front, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) and Malaysia's Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTMB) have been tasked with working together to iron out the details for the railway's reopening.
This initiative aligns with Malaysia's ongoing development of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), slated for completion in the latter part of 2026. Discussions also touched upon making international rail freight more efficient, with a particular focus on implementing a single customs inspection point to significantly cut down on inspection times.
For road transport, the two nations are eager to push through the aforementioned MOUs on cross-border goods and passenger transport. They are also exploring ways to link digital driving licence information with international permits through ASEAN channels.
Suriya stressed the need for close collaboration between relevant agencies, particularly urging Malaysia to ensure their customs procedures are ready for a potential surge in freight traffic.
Both sides welcomed the imminent return of the train service connecting Bangkok's central station with Padang Besar and Butterworth in Penang, with the first service expected by July next year. This is seen as a vital step in enhancing international connectivity and easing travel for their respective populations.
The Malaysian Transport Minister provided an update on the Perlis Inland Port (PIP) project, situated a few miles from the Padang Besar border crossing. The first phase of the port is expected to be operational next year, which should help alleviate congestion at the Padang Besar Container Terminal.
"This joint discussion provides a crucial opportunity to reaffirm our shared goals, exchange perspectives, and map out future cooperation," Suriya concluded. "We are confident that these talks will lead to tangible progress in strengthening the links between Thailand and Malaysia, and within the wider region, for the benefit of our people."