Thailand and Malaysia Plot Rail Revival to Boost Border Trade

Thailand and Malaysia are forging ahead with plans to revive a crucial railway link aimed at bolstering economic ties between the two nations.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit met with his Malaysian counterpart, H.E. Loke Siew Fook, in Bangkok to discuss the restoration of the Sungai Kolok-Rantau Panjang line.

The discussions, held at the Thai Ministry of Transport, also centred on streamlining cross-border road transport. Both parties are keen to finalise two key Memorandum of Understanding by July of next year.

These agreements will address the movement of both goods and passengers, seeking to resolve current logistical snags and make travel more convenient for citizens on both sides of the border. The ultimate aim is to ensure fair and equitable road transport rights.

Suriya highlighted the significance of the Malaysian delegation's visit, which follows the Thai Prime Minister's trip to Kuala Lumpur last December.

