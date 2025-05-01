Thailand, Malaysia collaborate to dismantle transnational drug syndicate

The ONCB’s Director of Narcotics Law Enforcement, Prin Mekanandha, said the operation on April 24 resulted from a joint effort between Thai and international agencies to counter a drug trafficking network operating between southern Thailand and Malaysia.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday (April 29), Prin said authorities had monitored the network’s activities for over a month, working closely with Malaysian counterparts.

He said preliminary investigations revealed the network was using Songkhla Province as a temporary storage hub before transporting the drugs to Narathiwat in southern Thailand and eventually across the border into Malaysia for further distribution to other countries.