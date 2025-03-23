Tak private pier banned after major drug bust

The Tak governor has banned the import and export of goods at a private pier following the arrest of a truck driver found smuggling a large quantity of drugs from Myanmar.

On Saturday, Tak Governor Chucheep Pongchai issued an order revoking permission for the use of Ban Ku Luang Pier (Pier 48) in Moo 1 village, Tambon Mae Ku, in Tak’s Mae Sot district as a border transit point for goods between Thailand and Myanmar.

The pier was operated by a local businesswoman, Kanya Kaema.