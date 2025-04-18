Health authority warns of “Labubu” drug outbreak during Songkran

The Ramathibodi Poison Center has issued a warning about a dangerous illicit drug known by the street names “Labubu” or “Khanom” (meaning “snack”), which reportedly circulated among revelers during the Songkran Festival.
The pills are reportedly modeled after the popular plush toy character “Labubu,” created by Hong Kong designer Kasing Lung.
In a Facebook post on Friday, the center reported that three individuals who attended water festival celebrations in Bangkok and used the drug experienced severe reactions, including unconsciousness, muscle spasms, respiratory failure, and cardiac arrest. Of these cases, two have died, and one remains in the intensive care unit (ICU).
Preliminary findings suggest the drug may be a combination of a stimulant and a depressant, which could dangerously amplify each other’s effects. However, laboratory analysis is still underway to confirm the exact substances involved, the center said.
It noted that a similar incident occurred in 2022 with the spread of “K Nom Phong” — a deadly drug cocktail that caused multiple fatalities across Thailand.
The center warned that the current cases may be only the tip of the iceberg, as other related deaths may still be under forensic examination or involve patients in critical condition at other hospitals.
Authorities have since coordinated with the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) and academic networks working on drug-related issues to take further action.
The public is urged to remain vigilant, especially if friends or family members may have used such substances or still possess leftover drugs from the Songkran festivities. The center strongly warns against using these substances, as they can be fatal.