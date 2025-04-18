Health authority warns of “Labubu” drug outbreak during Songkran

The Ramathibodi Poison Center has issued a warning about a dangerous illicit drug known by the street names “Labubu” or “Khanom” (meaning “snack”), which reportedly circulated among revelers during the Songkran Festival.

The pills are reportedly modeled after the popular plush toy character “Labubu,” created by Hong Kong designer Kasing Lung.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the center reported that three individuals who attended water festival celebrations in Bangkok and used the drug experienced severe reactions, including unconsciousness, muscle spasms, respiratory failure, and cardiac arrest. Of these cases, two have died, and one remains in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Preliminary findings suggest the drug may be a combination of a stimulant and a depressant, which could dangerously amplify each other’s effects. However, laboratory analysis is still underway to confirm the exact substances involved, the center said.