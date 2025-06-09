Heavy rain nationwide, south and north most affected

24-Hour Forecast:
Thailand will see thunderstorms and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, especially in the East and the western coast of the South. Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of flash floods and runoff, especially in foothills, near waterways, and low-lying areas.
Farmers should also take precautions to protect crops and agricultural activities from possible damage. These weather conditions are due to a moderate monsoon trough lying across the upper North and northern Laos into a low-pressure cell over the upper coast of Vietnam. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the South is relatively strong.
Marine Conditions:
Strong winds over the Andaman Sea are generating waves 2–3 metres high, and more than 3 metres in areas with thunderstorms. In the Gulf of Thailand, waves are 1–2 metres high, exceeding 2 metres during storms.
Boaters in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand should proceed with caution and avoid sailing near thunderstorms. Small boats in the Andaman Sea are advised to remain ashore.
Regional Forecasts (6am, Monday, June 9 – 6am, Tuesday, June 10):
Bangkok and Surrounding Areas:
Thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, mainly in the afternoon and evening.
Minimum temperature: 25–27°C
Maximum temperature: 32–35°C
Southwesterly winds at 10–20 km/h
Northern Region:
Thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some parts, particularly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun.
Minimum temperature: 23–27°C
Maximum temperature: 34–36°C
Southwesterly winds at 5–15 km/h
Northeastern Region:
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in areas including Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lam Phu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, and Khon Kaen.
Minimum temperature: 23–26°C
Maximum temperature: 33–36°C
Southwesterly winds at 10–20 km/h
Central Region:
Thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain in parts of Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, and Kanchanaburi.
Minimum temperature: 24–27°C
Maximum temperature: 34–36°C
Southwesterly winds at 10–20 km/h
Eastern Region:
Thunderstorms are forecast for 60% of the area, with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat.
Minimum temperature: 23–27°C
Maximum temperature: 30–34°C
Southwesterly winds at 15–35 km/h
Waves in the sea: 1–2 metres, exceeding 2 metres during thunderstorms
Southern Region (East Coast):
Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with isolated heavy rain expected in Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla.
Minimum temperature: 23–26°C
Maximum temperature: 33–35°C
Southwesterly winds at 15–35 km/h
Waves: 1–2 metres, over 2 metres during thunderstorms
Southern Region (West Coast):
Thunderstorms are forecast in 80% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.
Minimum temperature: 23–25°C
Maximum temperature: 29–33°C
Southwesterly winds at 20–40 km/h
Waves in the Andaman Sea: 2–3 metres, more than 3 metres in stormy areas