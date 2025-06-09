Heavy rain nationwide, south and north most affected

24-Hour Forecast:

Thailand will see thunderstorms and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, especially in the East and the western coast of the South. Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of flash floods and runoff, especially in foothills, near waterways, and low-lying areas.

Farmers should also take precautions to protect crops and agricultural activities from possible damage. These weather conditions are due to a moderate monsoon trough lying across the upper North and northern Laos into a low-pressure cell over the upper coast of Vietnam. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea and the South is relatively strong.

Marine Conditions:

Strong winds over the Andaman Sea are generating waves 2–3 metres high, and more than 3 metres in areas with thunderstorms. In the Gulf of Thailand, waves are 1–2 metres high, exceeding 2 metres during storms.

Boaters in both the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand should proceed with caution and avoid sailing near thunderstorms. Small boats in the Andaman Sea are advised to remain ashore.