Thailand Races Against Time to Avoid Crippling 36% US Tariffs in Digital Trade Talks

The Thai government confirmed yesterday that it has established a high-level technical team following the United States' acceptance of bilateral trade negotiations.

Officials are working against a 8 July deadline to conclude talks before Washington imposes retaliatory tariffs that could severely impact Thailand's $35.4 billion trade surplus with America.

A Ministry of Commerce source revealed that senior officials will engage directly with the US Trade Representative (USTR) and Department of Commerce via video conference, citing time constraints that prevented Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira from travelling to Washington.

"With only one month remaining before the US's 90-day deadline, there were concerns about time constraints," the source said. "Therefore, negotiations will proceed via online systems, which is similar to negotiating Free Trade Agreements."

The talks centre on Thailand's ambitious five-point proposal aimed at reducing its trade surplus with the US by 50% within five years whilst strengthening strategic partnerships between the two nations.

