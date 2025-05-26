Thai Exports Surge for Tenth Month, Defying US Tariff Fears

Thailand's exports continued their impressive upward trajectory in April 2025, marking the tenth consecutive month of growth and showcasing the enduring strength of the nation's economy.

According to Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan, total export value for the month reached $25.625 billion, an increase of 10.2% year-on-year.

The consistent performance reflects a robust Thai economic sector, even amidst previous concerns regarding potential US tariff impacts.

Excluding oil, gold, and military supplies, exports still expanded by 7.1%, primarily driven by strong demand for industrial and agro-industrial products.