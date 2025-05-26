Thai Exports Surge for Tenth Month, Defying US Tariff Fears

Thailand's exports continued their impressive upward trajectory in April 2025, marking the tenth consecutive month of growth and showcasing the enduring strength of the nation's economy.
According to Commerce Minister Pichai Naripthaphan, total export value for the month reached $25.625 billion, an increase of 10.2% year-on-year.
The consistent performance reflects a robust Thai economic sector, even amidst previous concerns regarding potential US tariff impacts.
Excluding oil, gold, and military supplies, exports still expanded by 7.1%, primarily driven by strong demand for industrial and agro-industrial products.
"Many had predicted that US tariffs would cause Thai exports to plummet, but the figures prove that this is not true," Minister Pichai stated. "We continue to grow steadily, especially in the US market, which expanded by a remarkable 23.8% and has seen continuous growth for 19 consecutive months."
Overall exports for the first four months of 2025 jumped by 14.0%, or 12.1% when excluding oil, gold, and military supplies.
The Commerce Minister highlighted that under Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra's seven-month tenure, exports have seen a 12.5% expansion, a level not observed in decades.
Global Market Momentum and Future Outlook
Thailand's key export markets have also demonstrated sustained growth.
Alongside the robust US performance, ASEAN markets expanded by 7.8% (two consecutive months), South Asia by 8.7% (seven months), the European Union by 6.1% (eleven months), Japan by 5.5% (two months), and China by 3.2% (seven months).
Expanding product categories include computer equipment, rubber products, electrical circuits, gems, and switchboards.
Looking ahead, the Ministry of Commerce is pushing to finalise a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union by the end of this year, with Minister Pichai planning to meet with EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič.
Discussions are also advancing with the United States, with confidence from the ministry that a deal could be concluded within 90 days.
The government maintains that exports will remain a primary driver of the Thai economy.
Even in a conservative scenario where no further growth occurs in the remaining eight months of 2025, Thailand is projected to maintain an average export growth rate exceeding 4%, surpassing earlier forecasts.
The Ministry is confident that its current export strategies are well-aligned to foster sustainable long-term economic growth for Thailand, despite global trade uncertainties.