Commerce Ministry rolls out measures to boost Thai exports and accelerate global FTAs

The Commerce Ministry has launched 7 strategic measures and 25 action plans to drive exports of Thai agricultural products worldwide, following Prime Minister’s directive to resolve domestic oversupply and increase farmers' incomes.

Minister Pichai Naripthaphan said on Wednesday that the ministry is working with various agencies to enhance production, marketing, exports, processing, and trade facilitation for a targeted 950,000 tons of fruit. It also includes a strong campaign to boost domestic fruit consumption.

The Department of Internal Trade has been tasked with launching promotional campaigns in collaboration with major retail outlets—including Siam Paragon, Central, The Mall, and CP Axtra—to expand direct-to-consumer sales channels for farmers, he added.

To reduce production costs, the department is partnering with three major fertilizer associations and the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry to provide high-quality fertilizer at a discount of up to 50 baht per sack. The program covers 79 formulas across all crop types and involves over 10.06 million sacks from 26 companies, running until September 30.