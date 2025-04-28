Thailand Tightens Export Rules to Combat \'Fake Thai\' Goods Targeting US

The Thai government is escalating efforts to prevent Chinese goods being falsely labelled as Thai to avoid US import duties.

The Department of Foreign Trade is taking over all approvals for Certificates of Origin (C/Os) for US-bound exports and has expanded its watchlist of high-risk products to 65 categories (224 tariff codes).

Discussions with US Customs are underway to align product classifications.

The move follows concerns raised by the US about Southeast Asian countries being used to relabel Chinese goods.

While Thailand enjoys a trade surplus with the US, it has a significant deficit with China.

The government aims to prevent this loophole from being exploited, which could harm genuine Thai exports.

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has tasked the Department of Foreign Trade with leading new verification measures and monitoring the high-risk goods, mostly industrial products.

Longer-term plans include stricter penalties for companies misrepresenting origin.

