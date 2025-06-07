Thailand to Engage in High-Level US Trade Talks After Washington Gives Green Light

Thailand is poised to enter formal high-level trade negotiations with the United States after Washington gave its approval for discussions on tariff and non-tariff barriers, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira announced on Saturday.

The breakthrough follows ongoing engagement at the working group level.

Speaking at the "Thailand Investment Forum 2025: Great Depression - Navigating the Crisis" seminar, organised by Nation Group, Minister Pichai revealed that the Thai government received confirmation from the US administration last night, granting an official opening for tax negotiations between the two nations. He has accepted the invitation and is making arrangements for his travel.