Thailand to Engage in High-Level US Trade Talks After Washington Gives Green Light

Thailand is poised to enter formal high-level trade negotiations with the United States after Washington gave its approval for discussions on tariff and non-tariff barriers, Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira announced on Saturday.
The breakthrough follows ongoing engagement at the working group level.
Speaking at the "Thailand Investment Forum 2025: Great Depression - Navigating the Crisis" seminar, organised by Nation Group, Minister Pichai revealed that the Thai government received confirmation from the US administration last night, granting an official opening for tax negotiations between the two nations. He has accepted the invitation and is making arrangements for his travel.
"These aren't entirely new discussions," Minister Pichai clarified. "This, however, marks the official commencement of high-level talks, following consistent engagement at the working group level." He added that these preliminary discussions had already addressed various issues.
Key points previously on the agenda include specific tariff rates, non-tariff measures, increasing imports from the US, resolving issues surrounding the circumvention of rules of origin, and transshipment.
"These are issues we have consistently discussed in our efforts to find solutions," he explained.
Minister Pichai affirmed that Thailand's core proposals remain the five key points initially submitted to the US for consideration. While some additional elements might be introduced, they will remain within the overarching framework.
"Our continuous discussions at the working group level mean we are well aware of where and how adjustments might be made," he said.
He emphasised that Thailand has worked tirelessly to bring about these discussions.
"The delay in their invitation allowed us to observe what other countries were discussing, and we have continuously monitored various data points. This acceptance and scheduling marks the formal start of high-level negotiations, which will undoubtedly proceed," Pichai stated, adding that it would involve "reorganising our strategy and reviewing various lists to ensure our information is constantly updated and aligned."
Pichai also highlighted the global impact of US customs duties. Regardless of the final tariff rate Thailand may face, his primary objective is to ensure it is not disproportionately higher than those applied to other nations.
"US tariffs affect countries worldwide," Minister Pichai concluded. "I am currently focused on one thing: whatever the final tariff rate the US imposes, I simply ask that we are not charged more than other countries. If we face the same as everyone else, then that's acceptable."