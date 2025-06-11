Phumtham unfazed by Cambodia's ICJ plan, says Thailand ready with response measures

When asked whether Cambodia’s move resembled the earlier case involving the Preah Vihear Temple, Phumtham said the Preah Vihear issue was unrelated to the current tension, although the previous case could offer some lessons.

As for the Thailand Watch Foundation’s suggestion to replace the current head of negotiations—who was also involved during the Preah Vihear dispute—Phumtham argued that someone familiar with the issue and the local context would best understand the current situation.

“The government will listen to the facts and reasons. This is not about personal preferences or who likes whom. It’s about addressing the national interest. We must prioritise what’s best for the country,” he said.

Asked if Cambodia’s unilateral filing would have any impact, Phumtham said it was difficult to predict. He added that any legal matters would be handled by the Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs.

He confirmed that Thailand has already prepared contingency plans. "How could we not be prepared in a time of national crisis? We are ready. Further details will be provided in due course," he concluded.