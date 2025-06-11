Phumtham unfazed by Cambodia's ICJ plan, says Thailand ready with response measures

His remarks came after Phnom Penh set up a committee to prepare documents for filing a complaint with the ICJ over the disputed border areas, including the Mom Bei area and the temples of Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Tauch, and Ta Krabei.
In response, Phumtham said it is within Cambodia’s right to proceed with legal action, but reiterated that Thailand has not accepted the ICJ’s jurisdiction in such matters since the administration of former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin.
“Let the matter proceed through due process,” he said.
When asked whether the issue would affect the upcoming Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) meeting scheduled for Saturday (June 14), Phumtham acknowledged that the dispute is unlikely to be resolved swiftly.
He added that both the Royal Thai Army and the 2nd Army Region were in agreement to maintain the current system of controlling the opening and closing of border checkpoints in each area, confirming that measures have not been escalated.
Phumtham stressed that the border with Cambodia has not been completely shut but is subject to scheduled openings and limitations on the number of people crossing.
He expressed confidence that the situation would gradually improve, citing increased communication between Thai and Cambodian troops on the ground and proposals for joint patrols and collaborative activities.
When asked whether Cambodia’s move resembled the earlier case involving the Preah Vihear Temple, Phumtham said the Preah Vihear issue was unrelated to the current tension, although the previous case could offer some lessons.
As for the Thailand Watch Foundation’s suggestion to replace the current head of negotiations—who was also involved during the Preah Vihear dispute—Phumtham argued that someone familiar with the issue and the local context would best understand the current situation.
“The government will listen to the facts and reasons. This is not about personal preferences or who likes whom. It’s about addressing the national interest. We must prioritise what’s best for the country,” he said.
Asked if Cambodia’s unilateral filing would have any impact, Phumtham said it was difficult to predict. He added that any legal matters would be handled by the Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs.
He confirmed that Thailand has already prepared contingency plans. "How could we not be prepared in a time of national crisis? We are ready. Further details will be provided in due course," he concluded.