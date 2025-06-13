PM warns against escalating tension ahead of Thai-Cambodia JBC meeting

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has cautioned against using social media to stir tension over the Thai-Cambodian border dispute ahead of the Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) meeting between the two ASEAN countries on Saturday.

The Thai government intends to use the JBC mechanism to resolve the contentious border areas peacefully, Paetongtarn said in a social media post on Friday.

“International affairs, especially those involving neighboring countries, should be handled in a friendly manner. Expressing positions or setting directions through social media may lead to more conflict rather than having a positive effect,” she said.

However, she added, “Thailand is ready in every possible way” should the situation escalate, and the country is prepared to protect its sovereignty and the interests of Thai citizens.

