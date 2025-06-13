PM warns against escalating tension ahead of Thai-Cambodia JBC meeting

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has cautioned against using social media to stir tension over the Thai-Cambodian border dispute ahead of the Joint Boundary Committee (JBC) meeting between the two ASEAN countries on Saturday.
The Thai government intends to use the JBC mechanism to resolve the contentious border areas peacefully, Paetongtarn said in a social media post on Friday.
“International affairs, especially those involving neighboring countries, should be handled in a friendly manner. Expressing positions or setting directions through social media may lead to more conflict rather than having a positive effect,” she said.
However, she added, “Thailand is ready in every possible way” should the situation escalate, and the country is prepared to protect its sovereignty and the interests of Thai citizens.
The premier said she encourages a peaceful atmosphere ahead of the upcoming JBC meeting and will evaluate its outcome before deciding on further steps.
Cambodia, meanwhile, has consistently opposed resolving the dispute through the JBC, instead pushing for the matter to be brought before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Phnom Penh has said it would raise the issue of disputed areas along the Thai-Cambodian border, including Mo Mom Bei, Ta Moan Thom Temple, Ta Moan Tauch Temple, Ta Krabei Temple, and the Emerald Triangleม before the ICJ.
Tensions reignited following a clash on May 28 in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani province, part of the Emerald Triangle region, which resulted in the death of a Cambodian soldier. Both countries deployed troops following the incident, before later returning them to their previous positions.
Measures including border restrictions and the suspension of certain imports have since been imposed by both sides.