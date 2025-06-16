Why did Thailand choose Prasat Prasatwinijchai for Thai-Cambodian JBC talks?

Veteran diplomat

Prasat Prasatwinijchai, a veteran diplomat and former Thai ambassador to Phnom Penh, has emerged as a central figure in the recent Thai-Cambodian JBC talks.

Known for his deep expertise in international negotiations, Prasat is widely regarded as one of Thailand’s most experienced diplomats in understanding Cambodia's diplomatic rhythm—“knowing the other side and knowing oneself,” as the saying goes.

Over his distinguished career, Prasat has held several high-profile postings, including:

Ambassador to Yangon, Myanmar

Ambassador to Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Ambassador to Manila, the Philippines

Ambassador to Kuwait

His first tenure in Phnom Penh was marked by one of the most turbulent periods in Thai-Cambodian relations. In 2009, tensions peaked when the Cambodian government appointed former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra as a personal adviser to then-Prime Minister Hun Sen.

In response, then-Foreign Minister Kasit Piromya ordered Prasat’s recall from Phnom Penh. Cambodia retaliated by recalling its ambassador to Thailand.

Though Thaksin later resigned from the role, it was not until 2010, after tensions began to ease, that Prasat was sent back to Phnom Penh to resume his ambassadorship and work toward restoring bilateral relations.

During his time in Cambodia, Prasat also played a critical role in handling the high-profile case of Thai activists Veera Somkwamkid and Ratree Pattanapaiboon, who were arrested for trespassing and espionage.

He submitted a formal request for a royal pardon, which was denied under Cambodian law, which requires convicts to serve at least two-thirds of their sentence before a pardon can be granted.

In addition to his diplomatic credentials, Prasat is also recognised for his legal expertise in international law—an essential skill in navigating the complex, long-standing border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia.

Despite support from the Foreign Ministry, Prasat’s appointment as the Thai co-chair of the JBC has drawn criticism from some activist groups. They question his perceived willingness to accommodate Cambodia’s preferred 1:200,000-scale map, which contradicts Thailand’s long-standing use of the 1:50,000-scale map.

Critics argue that his stance raises concerns over whether someone with such a position should be entrusted to lead negotiations on this sensitive issue.

Thai delegations in JBC talks

Thailand’s delegation to the Thai-Cambodian JBC meeting on Saturday comprised key representatives from multiple state agencies.

The Thai JBC panel was led by Prasat Prasatwinijchai, former ambassador to Phnom Penh, who serves as the commission’s chair, with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, or a designated representative, acting as vice-chair.

Other members of the delegation included:

Secretary-general of the National Security Council

Thai ambassador to Phnom Penh

Director-general of the Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs

Director-general of the Department of East Asian Affairs

Director-general of the Department of Provincial Administration

Director of the Royal Thai Survey Department

Director of the Hydrographic Department

Commissioner of the Border Patrol Police Bureau

Representatives from the Interior Ministry, Royal Thai Armed Forces, Royal Thai Army, and Royal Thai Navy

Secretarial duties were handled by officials from the Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs.

Notably, on June 9, Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai announced the appointment of Gen Songwit Noonpackdee, chief of defence forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, as adviser to the Thai JBC delegation.

All eyes now turn to the next round of talks, as both sides signal differing approaches to resolving the long-standing border dispute.