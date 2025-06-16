Why did Thailand choose Prasat Prasatwinijchai for Thai-Cambodian JBC talks?

The JBC meeting, convened in Phnom Penh on June 14–15, came amid heightened tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border since May 28. Prasat, who currently serves as the Thai co-chair of the JBC, led the Thai delegation, while the Cambodian side was headed by Lam Chea, Minister in charge of the Secretariat of State of Border Affairs.
According to a report by Thansettakij, the diplomatic manoeuvres on both sides have come under close scrutiny, particularly Cambodia’s position under Prime Minister Hun Manet, who is strongly backed by former Prime Minister Hun Sen.
Cambodia has firmly insisted that the border dispute must be settled at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), while Thailand has reiterated its preference to resolve the issue through JBC negotiations. This stark difference in approach placed considerable pressure on the Thai delegation.
The two-day meeting ended without any resolution. A follow-up session is scheduled for September 15 in Bangkok, signalling that no breakthrough has yet been achieved.
On the evening of June 15, Cambodia issued a statement summarising the meeting, claiming that one of the outcomes was an agreement to use the 1:200,000-scale map favoured by Cambodia. The Thai Foreign Ministry swiftly rebutted this claim, clarifying that the scale was not mentioned during the talks.
The Thai side maintained that the meeting nonetheless marked a significant step forward in demarcating the roughly 800-kilometre border with Cambodia—an effort aimed at reducing tensions. However, the vague outcomes have sparked speculation over whether genuine dialogue took place at all.
The name of Prasat Prasatwinijchai has drawn public attention, with growing calls for the government to appoint a new lead negotiator. Critics cite concerns over his former role as ambassador to Phnom Penh and question his ability to assert Thailand’s position.
Adding to public anxiety was the leak of chat messages from the Line messaging application during the meeting, suggesting Thailand might have to accept Cambodia’s preferred 1:200,000 map.
The revelation has left many citizens uneasy, as they anxiously await the outcome of what is widely seen as a critical negotiation on national sovereignty.
Prasat Prasatwinijchai, a veteran diplomat and former Thai ambassador to Phnom Penh, has emerged as a central figure in the recent Thai-Cambodian JBC talks.
Known for his deep expertise in international negotiations, Prasat is widely regarded as one of Thailand’s most experienced diplomats in understanding Cambodia's diplomatic rhythm—“knowing the other side and knowing oneself,” as the saying goes.
Over his distinguished career, Prasat has held several high-profile postings, including:
His first tenure in Phnom Penh was marked by one of the most turbulent periods in Thai-Cambodian relations. In 2009, tensions peaked when the Cambodian government appointed former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra as a personal adviser to then-Prime Minister Hun Sen.
In response, then-Foreign Minister Kasit Piromya ordered Prasat’s recall from Phnom Penh. Cambodia retaliated by recalling its ambassador to Thailand.
Though Thaksin later resigned from the role, it was not until 2010, after tensions began to ease, that Prasat was sent back to Phnom Penh to resume his ambassadorship and work toward restoring bilateral relations.
During his time in Cambodia, Prasat also played a critical role in handling the high-profile case of Thai activists Veera Somkwamkid and Ratree Pattanapaiboon, who were arrested for trespassing and espionage.
He submitted a formal request for a royal pardon, which was denied under Cambodian law, which requires convicts to serve at least two-thirds of their sentence before a pardon can be granted.
In addition to his diplomatic credentials, Prasat is also recognised for his legal expertise in international law—an essential skill in navigating the complex, long-standing border dispute between Thailand and Cambodia.
Despite support from the Foreign Ministry, Prasat’s appointment as the Thai co-chair of the JBC has drawn criticism from some activist groups. They question his perceived willingness to accommodate Cambodia’s preferred 1:200,000-scale map, which contradicts Thailand’s long-standing use of the 1:50,000-scale map.
Critics argue that his stance raises concerns over whether someone with such a position should be entrusted to lead negotiations on this sensitive issue.
Thailand’s delegation to the Thai-Cambodian JBC meeting on Saturday comprised key representatives from multiple state agencies.
The Thai JBC panel was led by Prasat Prasatwinijchai, former ambassador to Phnom Penh, who serves as the commission’s chair, with the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, or a designated representative, acting as vice-chair.
Other members of the delegation included:
Secretarial duties were handled by officials from the Department of Treaties and Legal Affairs.
Notably, on June 9, Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai announced the appointment of Gen Songwit Noonpackdee, chief of defence forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, as adviser to the Thai JBC delegation.
All eyes now turn to the next round of talks, as both sides signal differing approaches to resolving the long-standing border dispute.