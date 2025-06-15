Cambodia to take 4 border disputes to ICJ despite Thai stance

He also reaffirmed the Cambodian government’s policy of pursuing peaceful solutions and expressed the desire for a border defined by peace, friendship, and constructive cooperation. This, he said, should be grounded in agreed legal documents and maps, as outlined in the 2000 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which commits both parties to using 1:200,000 scale maps in accordance with the 1904 Franco-Siamese Convention and the 1907 Franco-Siamese Treaty as the basis for boundary demarcation and marker placement.

In this context, Cambodia categorically rejected any unilateral maps produced by Thailand and used as evidence in the border dispute, which it considers the root cause of ongoing tensions, past, present, and potentially future.

The meeting, held in a cordial and constructive atmosphere, concluded with both sides reaching consensus on the agreed agenda items. The official minutes were signed on Sunday, June 15, 2025, and both delegations agreed to schedule the next JBC meeting for September 2025.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that on June 15, 2025, Ambassador Prasas Prasasvinitchai, Chair of the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission (JBC) for Thailand, and Lam Chea, Minister in charge of Border Affairs and Head of Cambodia’s National Authority for Border Affairs, co-chaired the closing ceremony of the 6th JBC meeting in Phnom Penh. The two sides jointly signed the official minutes of the meeting.

The discussions were described as smooth and conducted in a friendly atmosphere. Both parties expressed appreciation for the successful outcome of the meeting, underscoring the importance and effectiveness of the JBC as the key bilateral mechanism for negotiating and managing border issues between the two countries.

This round of talks marked another significant step in the ongoing process of boundary demarcation along the approximately 800-kilometre Thai-Cambodian border. The discussions were also viewed as contributing to the reduction of tensions in border areas.

Both sides acknowledged the need for continued joint discussions and follow-up work. Thailand will host the next special session of the JBC, scheduled for September 2025.

Currently, Thailand and Cambodia maintain three key levels of cooperation on border matters: