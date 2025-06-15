Hun Sen urges Khmer workers in Thailand to return home, predicting prolonged border dispute

In a Facebook post this afternoon, June 14, he stated:
“I urge my brothers and sisters to return to the homeland before Thai authorities deport you and subject you to humiliation,” he warned in a post to social media this afternoon, June 14.
“I say this because I clearly understand that the Cambodia-Thailand border dispute will drag on for a long time, especially when Cambodia files a complaint with the International Court of Justice (ICJ). At that time, Thai extremists and some Thai military factions will find ways to harm our brothers and sisters,” he added.
He noted that some Khmer citizens have expressed their desire to return to live with their elderly parents, but lack documentation.
“I can say that anyone who is Khmer, with or without documents, will be accepted by the Royal Government without discrimination,” he reassured them.
He also expressed support for measures to prepare for the return of Khmer workers, which were outlined earlier by Prime Minister Hun Manet.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network