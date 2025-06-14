Sixth JBC meeting underway, amid Cambodia-Thailand border tensions

Originally scheduled for 10am, the meeting was delayed to allow for a preliminary closed-door discussion between the two parties.

Prior to the meeting, Thai delegation head Prasas Prasasvinitchai, former Thai Ambassador to Cambodia in 2009, now serving as an advisor on border affairs for the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cambodian delegation head Lam Chea, Minister in charge of the Secretariat of Border Affairs, held an informal bilateral discussion in an open and candid atmosphere.

Both sides expressed a shared desire for the meeting to produce concrete outcomes.

This marks the first time that the joint chairs of both delegations have met for direct discussions.

The JBC meeting is the first in 12 years. Issues related to the disputed Ta Moan Toch, Ta Moan Thom and Ta Krabei temples, as well as the Mom Bei “emerald triangle” area, are not on the agenda, nor is the issue of Thailand’s unilateral border restrictions.

As of 12.30, no outcomes had been reported. Unless scheduling changes occur, the meeting is expected to continue until 7pm.