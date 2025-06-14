Thai JBC chief arrives in Phnom Penh for June 14 border commission talks

Prasas Prasasvinitchai, Chairman of Thailand’s Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), has arrived in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, along with the Thai delegation to attend the 6th Thai-Cambodian JBC meeting on Saturday (June 14).

He was welcomed at Phnom Penh International Airport by Khum Ponnaban, Director-General of the Technique of Border Affairs General Department under Cambodia’s State Secretariat of Border Affairs, a ministry-level agency.

The JBC meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. on June 14 at the Sofitel Phnom Penh Hotel. The Cambodian delegation will be led by the Minister of Border Affairs, who serves as chair of Cambodia’s JBC.