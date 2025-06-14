Thai JBC chief arrives in Phnom Penh for June 14 border commission talks

Prasas Prasasvinitchai, Chairman of Thailand’s Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), has arrived in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, along with the Thai delegation to attend the 6th Thai-Cambodian JBC meeting on Saturday (June 14).
He was welcomed at Phnom Penh International Airport by Khum Ponnaban, Director-General of the Technique of Border Affairs General Department under Cambodia’s State Secretariat of Border Affairs, a ministry-level agency.
The JBC meeting is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. on June 14 at the Sofitel Phnom Penh Hotel. The Cambodian delegation will be led by the Minister of Border Affairs, who serves as chair of Cambodia’s JBC.
This meeting marks a significant diplomatic effort to de-escalate tensions following recent clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops near Ubon Ratchathani Province.
The dispute, which reignited on May 28, involves overlapping territorial claims and has led to a buildup of military forces on both sides. While Cambodia has proposed taking the matter to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), Thailand prefers to resolve the issue through the bilateral JBC mechanism, which was established to negotiate and demarcate the border peacefully.
This is the first formal dialogue between the two nations since the recent flare-up and is seen as a crucial step toward restoring stability and bilateral cooperation along the border.