Manet reiterates: Border restrictions, disputed areas off table for JBC talks

The meeting, the first in 12 years, comes amid heightened tensions following Thailand’s decision to unilaterally impose border restrictions on June 7. Cambodia has made it clear that two key issues — specific border disputes at four areas and the border closure — will not be on the JBC agenda.
In a social media statement, posted this evening, Manet emphasised Cambodia’s commitment to resolving border demarcation issues in the locations outside of the four areas — the Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Tauch and Ta Krabei temples, as well as the Mum Bei region — through the JBC framework.
These four areas will not be discussed during the meeting as Cambodia has decided to bring these matters to the ICJ.
The prime minister announced that Cambodia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation is set to formally submit a letter to the ICJ on June 15, regardless of Thailand’s position.
“Cambodia is awaiting Thailand’s response at tomorrow’s JBC meeting on whether they will join us in bringing these four locations to the ICJ. If Thailand refuses or fails to respond, Cambodia will proceed unilaterally to seek justice through the international court,” he said.
Also off the agenda for tomorrow’s meeting are the recent border restrictions by Thailand. Manet noted that resolving this issue is straightforward: Thailand, which initiated the closure, should reverse it unilaterally.
“Cambodia has no intention of disrupting travel or trade along the border. Whoever starts an issue unilaterally must resolve it unilaterally. There is no need for negotiations,” he explained.
He added that Cambodia welcomes cooperative demarcation efforts for the less-disputed regions along the border.
Cambodia’s firm position on the ICJ and its rejection of negotiations over Thailand’s unilateral border crossing restrictions set a clear tone for the discussions.
“Cambodia has no intention of creating issues that affect the travel or trade of Thai and Cambodian people along the border. However, Cambodia is fully capable of implementing measures to respond to external threats or pressures,” said Manet.
“I want to clarify that Cambodia did not initiate this issue. Therefore, Cambodia should not be the one to resolve it first. Issues started unilaterally must be resolved unilaterally. There is no need for negotiations. Whoever starts it should resolve it first,” he declared.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network