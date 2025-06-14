Thai-Cambodian border villagers sell cattle ahead of JBC talks, fearing renewed conflict

The Nation news team visited Ban Sai Tho 11 Tai village in Baan Kruat district of Buri Ram province, located just 3 to 4 kilometres from the Thai-Cambodian border on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

The village, which endured heavy shelling during the 2011 border clashes between Thai and Cambodian troops, once again finds itself on edge.

Residents were seen gathering in small groups, discussing the recent border skirmish near Chong Bok in Nam Yuen district, Ubon Ratchathani, which occurred late last month.