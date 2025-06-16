Thailand Faces THB277 Million in Unpaid Healthcare Costs from Cambodian Border Patients in 2024

Thailand is grappling with a significant financial strain from uncollected healthcare fees for foreign nationals, particularly those from neighbouring Cambodia.

On Monday, Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin addressed concerns, firmly denying rumours that the Cambodian government was instructing its citizens to avoid Thai hospitals.

He underscored the continued demand for Thai healthcare among Cambodians, citing the high quality of medical professionals and facilities in the kingdom.

However, Somsak acknowledged the persistent challenge of outstanding medical bills, revealing that the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) is actively working to resolve the issue.

He pointed to a large influx of migrant workers and other foreign nationals seeking treatment, many of whom lack proper registration or are not covered by health insurance schemes, making cost recovery exceptionally difficult.

The Minister highlighted an existing Cabinet resolution on managing foreign patients that has not been fully implemented.

The MOPH is now pushing for more comprehensive enforcement of this policy to safeguard hospital finances and ensure the long-term sustainability of the healthcare system.

A key part of this strategy involves systematically establishing patient records and health insurance provisions for this unregistered workforce.

