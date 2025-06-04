Thailand to invest THB 509 million in wellness hub development at border hospitals

1. Phaholpolpayuhasena Hospital and its network of hospitals in Kanchanaburi Province will serve as a comprehensive cancer screening, detection, and treatment center for the western region, aiming for international standards. The allocated budget is 75,925,000 baht.

2. Sa Kaeo Crown Prince Hospital and its network of hospitals in Sa Kaeo Province will act as a cancer screening, detection, and treatment center for border hospitals on the eastern side, aiming for international standards. The allocated budget is 82,635,000 baht.

3. Thabo Crown Prince Hospital and its network of hospitals in Nong Khai Province will become a center for minimally invasive surgery, endoscopy, and laparoscopic procedures for the Mekong River Basin region, with international standards. The allocated budget is 69,085,700 baht.

4. Pattani Hospital and its network of hospitals in Pattani Province will serve as a medical service center for border hospitals in the southern region, with international standards. The allocated budget is 7,200,000 baht.

5. Sakon Nakhon Hospital and its network of hospitals in Sakon Nakhon Province will develop into a comprehensive heart and cardiovascular care center for the upper Northeastern region with international standards. The allocated budget is 26,369,200 baht.

6. Mukdahan Hospital and its network of hospitals in Mukdahan Province will be developed into a high-level tertiary care center along the upper Mekong River to meet international standards. The allocated budget is 82,627,500 baht.

7. The Community Hospital Network in Ubon Ratchathani Province will become a Mekong River Basin medical center, with international standards. The allocated budget is 152,500,000 baht.

8. Mae Sot Hospital and its network of hospitals in Tak Province will serve as a cancer screening, detection, and treatment center for border hospitals on the western side, with international standards. The allocated budget is 4,020,000 baht.

9. Nakhon Si Thammarat Hospital and its network of hospitals in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province will develop into a high-level ophthalmology center for the upper Southern region to meet international standards. The allocated budget is 9,620,000 baht.

“The aim is not only to improve public health and reduce healthcare disparities in border regions, but also to generate significant revenue from foreign patients seeking medical treatment in Thailand, particularly those from neighboring countries such as Malaysia, Laos, Cambodia, and Myanmar,” said Jirapong. “The program will continue to receive budget support in future phases to expand and enhance the wellness hub network across the country.”