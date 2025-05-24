Thailand Eyes Global Top Spot for Gender-Affirming Surgery, Backed by New Equality Laws

Thailand is making an ambitious push to become the world's leading centre for gender-affirming care, integrating this specialised service into a broader strategy to establish the nation as a premier international health and wellness hub.

A key focus of this initiative, recently approved by the high-level Wellness and Medical Hub Board, is leveraging Thailand's established expertise in gender-affirming surgeries, a move set to bolster its medical tourism sector.

The average cost for such procedures in Thailand stands at approximately 480,000 Baht per person (around $US 14,774 at current exchange rates).

This strategic drive is underpinned by the country's progressive legal landscape. Thailand became the third Asian nation to legalise same-sex marriage, with the Marriage Equality Act coming into force on January 23, 2025.

This landmark legislation not only champions human rights and diversity but is also viewed as a significant economic catalyst.

