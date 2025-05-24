Thailand Eyes Global Top Spot for Gender-Affirming Surgery, Backed by New Equality Laws

Thailand is making an ambitious push to become the world's leading centre for gender-affirming care, integrating this specialised service into a broader strategy to establish the nation as a premier international health and wellness hub.
A key focus of this initiative, recently approved by the high-level Wellness and Medical Hub Board, is leveraging Thailand's established expertise in gender-affirming surgeries, a move set to bolster its medical tourism sector.
The average cost for such procedures in Thailand stands at approximately 480,000 Baht per person (around $US 14,774 at current exchange rates).
This strategic drive is underpinned by the country's progressive legal landscape. Thailand became the third Asian nation to legalise same-sex marriage, with the Marriage Equality Act coming into force on January 23, 2025.
This landmark legislation not only champions human rights and diversity but is also viewed as a significant economic catalyst.
The commitment to inclusivity is further highlighted by events such as the Bangkok Pride Festival, held annually in June.
The 2025 festival, themed 'Born This Way', will see Pride celebrations extend beyond Bangkok to over 40 provinces across Thailand, with the main Bangkok parade scheduled for June 1st.
A new global campaign, 'Thailand: Equality & Excellence in Health', aims to harness this inclusive image, linking Thailand's medical expertise with its marriage equality law to attract health tourists and the LGBTQ+ community worldwide.
Ambitious 2034 Vision
The comprehensive strategic plan for developing Thailand into an International Health Centre (Wellness and Medical Service Hub) for 2025-2034 received unanimous approval at a recent board meeting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Prasert Chanthararuangthong.
By 2034, Thailand aims to be a global hub for integrated international health and the medical industry, achieving sustainable growth in its health economic value.
This ambitious goal will be pursued through six dedicated sub-committees.
The Medical Service Hub Sub-Committee is specifically tasked with promoting four key service areas: health and aesthetic medicine, in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), gender-affirming care, and dental services for international patients.
Other sub-committees will focus on areas such as wellness services, medical product development, academic excellence, health conventions, and streamlining business operations for health service providers.
A survey from 2021-2022 indicated that the average cost for gender-affirming surgery at private hospitals in Thailand is around 480,000 Baht per person.
More specifically, male-to-female (MTF) procedures average approximately 300,000 Baht (around $US 9,234), while female-to-male (FTM) surgeries are around 1,000,000 Baht (around $US 30,780).
Supporting measures for this drive include ensuring equal access to health services for all, providing specialised LGBTQ+ health services, strategically linking medical tourism with the marriage equality framework, and funding research and innovation in high-value medical fields such as hormone therapy.
The overarching strategy aims to foster a complete medical ecosystem, streamline business operations for health service providers, and promote Thailand's advanced medical research, all contributing to its vision as a pre-eminent international health destination.