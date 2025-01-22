Paetongtarn explores further collaboration with AstraZeneca at Davos

At a meeting with Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Tuesday, pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca’s board chairman Michel Demaré confirmed the company’s readiness to strengthen collaboration with Thailand.
They were meeting on the sidelines of the 55th World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, which runs from January 20-24.
Government spokesman Jirayu Huangsap said the premier expressed her gratitude to AstraZeneca for its ongoing collaboration, which supports Thailand’s ambition to become a regional medical hub. She also commended the company’s contributions to developing medicines that improve quality of life.
Paetongtarn reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to further collaborate with AstraZeneca in research and development, particularly to address the challenges posed by non-communicable diseases (NCDs) She also highlighted Thailand’s medical schools and skilled workforce, which have gained recognition, particularly in the Middle East.
Demaré, meanwhile, praised Thailand’s medical services potential, confirming that AstraZeneca has invested in production bases to benefit both Thai citizens and the global population. He also expressed the company’s willingness to share knowledge on advanced medicine and healthcare with its partners, aiming to drive biomedical innovation and improve treatment access, especially for NCDs, in Thailand.