Thailand eyes global leadership in medical and wellness tourism

Thailand's private-hospital sector is spearheading a drive to establish the nation as a leading global hub for medical and wellness tourism.
Industry leaders are confident that the burgeoning global interest in health and well-being will provide significant impetus, highlighting Thailand's established strengths in tourism, advanced medical care, cosmetic surgery, and wellness offerings as key drivers for economic growth and international expansion.
This ambition is supported by data from the Global Wellness Institute (GWI), which indicates a surge in consumer prioritisation of health, prompting rapid business responses. The global wellness market has expanded substantially, growing from US$4.6 trillion in 2020 to $6.3 trillion in 2023, with projections forecasting further growth to $9 trillion by 2028.
Thailand's position as a prominent global tourism destination provides a strategic advantage. The country's appeal to discerning international visitors lies in its diverse natural environment, rich cultural heritage, high-quality service, and advancements in both modern and traditional Thai medicine. These factors combine to create a compelling competitive edge, positioning Thailand as a prime location for medical and wellness tourism.
Dr Artirat Charukitpipat, chief executive officer of Bumrungrad Hospital in Bangkok, explained to business newspaper Thansettakij that while Thailand's economy has the potential to grow by 2.7% this year, its structure remains reliant on external revenue, particularly from tourism. Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the tourism sector has demonstrated a robust and rapid recovery, proving more resilient than other foreign income-generating sectors.
She emphasised the significant growth potential of the niche market of medical and wellness tourism. She urged all sectors to prioritise sustainability and well-being, advocating for their recognition as key pillars of the future Thai economy.
She noted the growing global focus on these areas, requiring considerable adaptation within Thailand's health-care sector to promote longevity and healthy living.
"Thailand is a destination where international tourists from across the globe frequently travel for medical treatment," Dr Artirat said. "We have high-quality medical facilities, world-class medical professionals, and affordable prices. We must capitalise on this and become an advanced medical hub of Asia."
Bumrungrad Hospital, now in its 45th year, has launched a subsidiary, VitalLife Scientific Wellness Center, focusing on integrated or holistic care. Offering anti-ageing, cosmetic enhancement, and weight management programmes, this centre has experienced consistent growth for the past 24 years, demonstrating the rising demand for medical and wellness tourism.
Dr Atirat highlighted the increasing importance of this sector in helping people worldwide combat illness and disease.
She also pointed to the growing field of "longevity medicine", which aims to extend healthy lifespans by preventing illness and promoting well-being. With average Thai life expectancy currently at 80 years, representing a significant improvement in quality of life, Dr Atirat suggested that lifespans of 120 years could become a reality in the future.
Lapasrada Lertpanurot, CEO of Master Style Pcl, which operates Masterpiece Hospital in Bangkok, stressed the importance of Thailand establishing a clear identity.
She noted the current economic and social volatility exacerbated by international events such as US elections and their impact on Thai markets. She advocated for strengthening the economy through targeted promotion of tourism, health care and wellness, sectors considered to be national strengths.
Lapasrada believes that focusing on these areas will attract investment and mitigate the impact of external economic pressures, contributing to sustainable growth in Thailand. She emphasised the need for collaboration between the public and private sectors to achieve this goal.
Dr Tanupon Wirunhakarun, chairman of the executive committee of BDMS Wellness Clinic and BDMS Wellness Resort, part of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Pcl, confirmed BDMS' significant investment in wellness.
He noted that BDMS treats many international patients. He highlighted the growing importance of preventive medicine, currently representing 11% of BDMS’ treatments, and predicted rapid growth in this area.
Dr Tanupon also noted the potential for growth in wellness tourism, with pre-pandemic figures of 15 million visitors expected to be surpassed in 2024-25. He cited GWI data indicating average spending of 60,000-70,000 baht per person per trip for wellness tourists, significantly higher than general tourism spending.
He believes that with public-private sector collaboration, Thailand could achieve a top-five global ranking in wellness tourism. Currently, the leading countries are the US, Germany, China, France and Japan, with Thailand in 15th position.
Dr Wittaya Wanpen, assistant director of Praram 9 Hospital in Bangkok, observed a potential decrease in spending among Thai wellness tourists since mid-2024, reflecting the economic climate. He noted increased cost-consciousness, particularly in cosmetic surgery and minor ailments, with more patients opting for home care rather than hospital stays.
"From discussions with patients at private hospitals, including business owners, many are experiencing difficulties with sales and fluctuating incomes, leading them to control expenses," Dr Wittaya explained.
He added that Praram 9 Hospital caters to a range of budgets, with a growing customer base. While the luxury segment may have experienced a slight dip, the hospital's strength lies in treating complex conditions, which accounts for more than 50% of its revenue, followed by cosmetic surgery and wellness services.