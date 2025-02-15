Thailand eyes global leadership in medical and wellness tourism

Thailand's private-hospital sector is spearheading a drive to establish the nation as a leading global hub for medical and wellness tourism.

Industry leaders are confident that the burgeoning global interest in health and well-being will provide significant impetus, highlighting Thailand's established strengths in tourism, advanced medical care, cosmetic surgery, and wellness offerings as key drivers for economic growth and international expansion.

This ambition is supported by data from the Global Wellness Institute (GWI), which indicates a surge in consumer prioritisation of health, prompting rapid business responses. The global wellness market has expanded substantially, growing from US$4.6 trillion in 2020 to $6.3 trillion in 2023, with projections forecasting further growth to $9 trillion by 2028.

Thailand's position as a prominent global tourism destination provides a strategic advantage. The country's appeal to discerning international visitors lies in its diverse natural environment, rich cultural heritage, high-quality service, and advancements in both modern and traditional Thai medicine. These factors combine to create a compelling competitive edge, positioning Thailand as a prime location for medical and wellness tourism.

Dr Artirat Charukitpipat, chief executive officer of Bumrungrad Hospital in Bangkok, explained to business newspaper Thansettakij that while Thailand's economy has the potential to grow by 2.7% this year, its structure remains reliant on external revenue, particularly from tourism. Despite the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the tourism sector has demonstrated a robust and rapid recovery, proving more resilient than other foreign income-generating sectors.