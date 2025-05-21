Thailand’s Pride Month celebrations set to boost economy and tourism

The Rainbow Economy is experiencing rapid and powerful expansion, especially in the tourism, entertainment and lifestyle sectors. This growth is largely driven by the LGBTQIAN+ community, which numbers between 400 and 800 million people worldwide, accounting for 5–10% of the global population.

In Thailand, there are more than six million members of the LGBTQIAN+ community, who are expected to generate over 150 billion baht annually, contributing to a 0.3% increase in GDP.

Marriage equality legislation is anticipated to have positive effects on tourism and investment, with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) estimating revenue from LGBTQIAN+ tourists to reach US$2 billion (65.59 billion baht) per year.

Globally, the LGBTQ+ travel market is projected to be worth approximately US$357 billion (11.71 trillion baht) by 2025, with potential growth reaching US$604.34 billion (19.34 trillion baht) by 2032.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s soft power, such as the popular Thai Girls’ Love genre series, has gained worldwide recognition, amassing hundreds of millions of views and generating substantial revenue and cultural influence. With strong support, this genre is expected to generate up to 2 billion baht per year.