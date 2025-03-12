Apsara Granny 2.0: Aging with honour, wrinkles with pride

Timed to coincide with International Women’s Day 2025, the project is a heartfelt tribute to the grandmothers cared for by the Cambodian Children’s Fund (CCF), offering them an opportunity to reconnect with their heritage and share their stories.
The project is spearheaded by photographers Ken Bo, Hao Taing and Raphael Pech, who have once again brought together art and community to honour the Kingdom’s elders.
More than just a photography series, Apsara Granny 2.0 seeks to restore dignity and confidence to women who have endured hardship and poverty.
“This campaign is dedicated to the Cambodian granny, the Cambodian mom, the Cambodian auntie and of course, the Cambodian bong and p’ounsrey out there. Thank you for inspiring us through your resilience and kindness,” said Hao Taing.
Among the grannies featured in this year’s project is 61-year-old Granny Vanny, the youngest participant, who shared her excitement on the day of the photoshoot.
“I couldn’t sleep well last night as I was so looking forward to today and to wearing the apsara costume,” she said.
Following the viral success of last year’s project, Apsara Granny 2.0 extends beyond a celebration of aesthetics to highlight the lived experiences of Cambodia’s matriarchs.
The project underscores that every wrinkle tells a story of survival, wisdom and an unyielding will to thrive against all odds.
CCF students are also engaged in the initiative, offering artistic interpretations of the images.
An exhibition at CCF’s Neeson Cripps Academy will showcase the work, accompanied by a catalogue produced by student artists, designers and writers.
Later this year, a public presentation will invite supporters to “Meet The Grannies” and celebrate their stories firsthand.
To further support the initiative, the Apsara Granny 2.0 photographs will be available for purchase, with all proceeds benefiting CCF’s Granny Program. Donations can be made directly at CCF’s website.
Last year’s Apsara Grannies project captivated audiences with the story of Granny Mao, who at 104 became Cambodia’s oldest living apsara.
Her transformation from a scavenger at the Steung Meanchey garbage dump to a celebrated cultural icon was captured by Taing Huang Hao, Ken Bo and Raphael Pech.
The viral photoshoot, featuring Granny Mao adorned in traditional gold ornaments, reignited interest in Cambodia’s heritage and the role of older women in Khmer culture.
“We didn’t follow the ‘apsara makeup trend’; I just love capturing street scenes and apsara,” said Pech.
CCF campaign coordinator Hem Len emphasised the significance of choosing grannies who embody confidence and resilience.
“The project celebrates older women’s role in Khmer culture, especially ahead of Mother’s Day on May 12,” she explained.
Huang Hao, founder of Local4Local, collaborated with CCF to uplift tourism through the 3Ps—People, Place, and Plate.
“Feel The Warmth tells stories of Cambodia beyond stones and skulls,” he said.
A survivor of the Khmer Rouge, Granny Mao lost her family before finding refuge with CCF’s Granny Programme, where she now thrives.
Her apsara sister, 79-year-old Granny Raksa, mentors young girls in CCF’s Girls2Grannies Programme, embodying warmth and generosity.
“We kept the shoot short to avoid fatigue, hoping to bring smiles to Cambodians,” said Huang Hao.
“This is just the start—we aim to create more uplifting content,” he added.
With Apsara Granny 2.0, the movement continues to inspire, reminding the world that aging is a journey of honour, where wrinkles are not merely lines on the skin, but stories of a life well lived.
Hong Raksmey
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network