Apsara Granny 2.0: Aging with honour, wrinkles with pride

Timed to coincide with International Women’s Day 2025, the project is a heartfelt tribute to the grandmothers cared for by the Cambodian Children’s Fund (CCF), offering them an opportunity to reconnect with their heritage and share their stories.

The project is spearheaded by photographers Ken Bo, Hao Taing and Raphael Pech, who have once again brought together art and community to honour the Kingdom’s elders.

More than just a photography series, Apsara Granny 2.0 seeks to restore dignity and confidence to women who have endured hardship and poverty.

“This campaign is dedicated to the Cambodian granny, the Cambodian mom, the Cambodian auntie and of course, the Cambodian bong and p’ounsrey out there. Thank you for inspiring us through your resilience and kindness,” said Hao Taing.

Among the grannies featured in this year’s project is 61-year-old Granny Vanny, the youngest participant, who shared her excitement on the day of the photoshoot.

“I couldn’t sleep well last night as I was so looking forward to today and to wearing the apsara costume,” she said.