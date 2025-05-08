Bangkok Gears Up for Global Pride Celebration

Bangkok is preparing to stage the Bangkok Pride Festival 2025, a major event that city officials hope will attract visitors from across the globe and inject significant revenue into the local economy.

The festival, themed "The Celebration: Right to Love 2025," will run from 30th May to 30th June, culminating in a large-scale Pride parade on 1st June.

The announcement came at a press conference held on Tuesday at Siam Paragon, where Bangkok's Deputy Governor, Mr. Sanon Wangsrangboon, emphasised the city's commitment to inclusivity and its readiness to support the event.

He highlighted Bangkok's role in fostering equality and diversity, stating that the city's priority is to ensure the festival runs smoothly and welcomes as many participants as possible.