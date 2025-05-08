Bangkok Gears Up for Global Pride Celebration

Bangkok is preparing to stage the Bangkok Pride Festival 2025, a major event that city officials hope will attract visitors from across the globe and inject significant revenue into the local economy.
The festival, themed "The Celebration: Right to Love 2025," will run from 30th May to 30th June, culminating in a large-scale Pride parade on 1st June.
The announcement came at a press conference held on Tuesday at Siam Paragon, where Bangkok's Deputy Governor, Mr. Sanon Wangsrangboon, emphasised the city's commitment to inclusivity and its readiness to support the event.
He highlighted Bangkok's role in fostering equality and diversity, stating that the city's priority is to ensure the festival runs smoothly and welcomes as many participants as possible.
"This year holds special significance with the legalisation of same-sex marriage now a reality, with thousands of couples having already registered," Mr. Sanon noted. "This Pride parade will be unlike any before. Looking ahead, the city is keen to support further advancements in equality. Economically, we aspire for the Bangkok Pride Festival to become a key global destination, attracting increasing numbers each year. I extend a warm invitation to everyone to visit my city, to experience our city."
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is collaborating with the Siam Piwat Group, a prominent destination developer, alongside a coalition of public and private sector partners including Bangkok Pride, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Creative Economy Agency (CEA), the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), the United Nations in Thailand, and Drag Bangkok.
The centrepiece of the festival will be the Bangkok Pride Parade on 1st June 2025. This promises to be the largest and most vibrant rainbow procession in Thailand, making its way along Rama I Road. The parade will serve as a powerful statement in support of diversity, equality, and inclusion.
Key figures present at the press conference included Dr. Surapong Suebwonglee, Chairman of the National Soft Power Development Committee; Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT); Ms. Mayuree Chaipromprasith, a member of the Festival Industry Promotion Subcommittee; Ms. Pimjai Leeissaranukul, President of the Creative Economy Agency (CEA) and the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI); and Mr. Ann Chumaporn, President and Founder of Naruemit Pride Company Limited, the festival organiser. Representatives from various government and private organisations also attended.