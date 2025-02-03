A lover’s guide for tourists in Thailand this Valentine’s month

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched a campaign to attract LGBTQ+ travellers in February, highlighting activities to mark the month of love.

The “Amazing Thailand Romance Month” hit the start line on Saturday, with a fleet of tuk-tuks at CentralWorld promoting romantic attractions in Bangkok’s Pathumwan shopping district.

The TAT also launched an airport lucky draw, offering travellers the chance win big discounts on hotel rooms, shopping items, restaurants, health and wellness venues, and other tourism attractions.

The lucky draw runs from February 1-16 at four airports: Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai and Phuket.