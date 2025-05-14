Govt to promote Thai herbs in global wellness and spa industry

The Thai government is set to host a National Herb Fair this July to launch a new awareness campaign aimed at promoting the use of Thai herbs in the global wellness, spa, and massage industry, a senior official has announced.

National Campaign to Highlight Thai Herbal Products

Oramon Supthaweetham, Director-General of the Department of Business Development, said the campaign is part of a broader strategy agreed upon during a recent meeting of the committee responsible for the promotion and marketing of Thai herbs.

The committee includes representatives from several government agencies: