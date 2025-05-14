Govt to promote Thai herbs in global wellness and spa industry

The Thai government is set to host a National Herb Fair this July to launch a new awareness campaign aimed at promoting the use of Thai herbs in the global wellness, spa, and massage industry, a senior official has announced.
Oramon Supthaweetham, Director-General of the Department of Business Development, said the campaign is part of a broader strategy agreed upon during a recent meeting of the committee responsible for the promotion and marketing of Thai herbs.
The committee includes representatives from several government agencies:
“Think Wellness, Think Thai Herb” Campaign to Launch in July
Oramon stated that the campaign will be launched under the slogan: "Think Wellness, Think Thai Herb". The campaign will debut at the 22nd National Herb Fair, scheduled for 4 July at the IMPACT Exhibition Centre in Muang Thong Thani.
The campaign aims to boost both domestic and international awareness of the benefits of Thai herbal products, particularly in wellness and spa treatments.
As part of the initiative, Thai government agencies will encourage the use of herbal products in spa and massage establishments worldwide. Key items to be promoted include:
These products are positioned to appeal to the growing global demand for natural and holistic wellness treatments.
Oramon revealed that several countries in the Middle East have already shown strong interest in aromatherapy and Thai herbal products, highlighting the global potential of this sector.
In 2022, Thailand had 10,077 registered spa and massage establishments employing approximately 190,000 registered spa therapists. The sector generated substantial income and continues to be a pillar of the country’s wellness economy.
Globally, the wellness industry was valued at USD 6.3 trillion in 2022, accounting for 6.03% of global GDP, with an expected annual growth rate of 7.3%. Thailand aims to expand its share in this thriving market by leveraging its rich heritage in traditional herbal medicine.