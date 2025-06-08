NHSO Chief: Gold Card budget stable, not in crisis

Thailand’s universal healthcare scheme, widely known as the “30-baht gold card,” has recently become the subject of widespread public debate, as concerns mount over the financial stability of the system.

Reports have surfaced indicating that several public hospitals are running at a loss, prompting questions about the future of the programme.

On June 6, 2025, executives from the Nation Group welcomed Dr Jadej Thammatacharee, Secretary-General of the National Health Security Office (NHSO), and his team for a fact-finding discussion regarding these pressing issues.

Dr Jadej clarified that on June 5, the National Health Security Board—chaired by Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin—held a key meeting that addressed several major topics, including speculation over the financial viability of the "30-baht healthcare anywhere" policy.

He stressed that, contrary to public concern, the fund remains stable. However, to reinforce public trust and promote long-term development, the board resolved to implement a robust, standardised audit system.