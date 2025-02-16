NHSO, Bangchak open first medical clinic in Bangkok petrol station

Bangchak Corporation, with support from the National Health Security Office (NHSO), has opened Thailand’s first medical clinic in a petrol station, located at a Bangchak station in Bangkok.

The first Panraks medical clinic was inaugurated at the Bangchak station on Soi Onnut 55 on 14 February to provide treatment for both patients under the 30-baht universal healthcare programme and those paying for their own healthcare.

Seri Anupantanan, Senior Executive Vice President of the Marketing Business Group at Bangchak, said the company plans to open four more Panraks clinics at petrol stations within this year and will continue to expand its out-of-hospital healthcare services.