NHSO, Bangchak open first medical clinic in Bangkok petrol station

Bangchak Corporation, with support from the National Health Security Office (NHSO), has opened Thailand’s first medical clinic in a petrol station, located at a Bangchak station in Bangkok.
The first Panraks medical clinic was inaugurated at the Bangchak station on Soi Onnut 55 on 14 February to provide treatment for both patients under the 30-baht universal healthcare programme and those paying for their own healthcare.
Seri Anupantanan, Senior Executive Vice President of the Marketing Business Group at Bangchak, said the company plans to open four more Panraks clinics at petrol stations within this year and will continue to expand its out-of-hospital healthcare services.
Seri explained that opening medical clinics in petrol stations aligns with Bangchak’s vision of transforming its stations into one-stop service centres and its goal of developing businesses focused on health and wellbeing.
He added that Bangchak collaborated with the NHSO to make healthcare services more accessible for people using the 30-baht universal healthcare scheme.
NHSO Deputy Secretary-General Atthaporn Limpanyalert said the organisation partnered with Bangchak to open the clinic to ensure people under the universal healthcare programme could conveniently access medical treatment.
Atthaporn noted that Bangchak petrol stations would serve as accessible locations for people to seek medical care under the universal healthcare scheme.
According to Seri, the Panraks clinic offers general medical treatment, wound care, accident-related treatments, vaccinations, and annual health check-ups.
Additionally, a health-screening kiosk provided by the NHSO has been installed at the clinic, enabling the public to check their basic medical data for diagnosis. The kiosk can measure height, weight, temperature, blood pressure, heart rate, blood oxygen level, and perform an electrocardiogram.
The kiosk can also be linked to a smartphone app, providing patients with medical advice, as well as guidance on exercise and self-care.