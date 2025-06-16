Cambodia submits border dispute with Thailand to ICJ

The ministry stressed Thailand’s firm commitment to peaceful dispute resolution in accordance with the UN Charter and the principles of international law. It explained that Thailand’s refusal to accept ICJ jurisdiction reflects a carefully considered position that any mechanism for resolving inter-state disagreements must take into account the specific context, the nature of the issue, and implications for national sovereignty.

The statement warned that referring sensitive disputes to third parties may not always be the best means of preserving friendly relations between states, especially when the matters at hand involve complex layers of history, territorial claims, and political sensitivities.

Thailand emphasised the need for a flexible and mutually agreeable approach that allows both sides to engage in constructive dialogue based on the realities of the situation and shared interests.

As it has stated on numerous occasions, Thailand reaffirmed its position that the current border issues should be addressed through existing bilateral mechanisms, including the Joint Boundary Commission (JBC), the General Border Committee (GBC), the Regional Border Committee (RBC), and other bilateral platforms.

The ministry also expressed regret that, despite the longstanding ties between Thailand and Cambodia — at both leadership and grassroots levels — no comprehensive discussions have yet taken place through appropriate bilateral forums to address the differences over the disputed areas.

"As the door to bilateral dialogue remains open, a negotiated solution that benefits the people of both nations is still within reach. The key question now is how both countries can revitalise and make the most of existing mechanisms to ensure constructive and effective engagement," the ministry stated.