Top 10 Cambodia lenders: Thailand among key road loan creditors

Back in 2009, Cambodia’s Ministry of Economy and Finance signed a loan agreement with Thailand worth over 1.4 billion baht to fund the repair of National Road No. 68, which runs from the Chong Chom border checkpoint to Oddar Meanchey province, covering a distance of over 113 kilometres.

However, shortly thereafter, tensions surrounding the Preah Vihear temple escalated into a border conflict. In response, Cambodia requested to withdraw from the loan agreement, citing that it had sufficient funds available.

Thailand had previously also helped finance the construction of Roads No. 48 and 67.