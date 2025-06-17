Cambodian hackers launch DDoS attacks on Thai websites amid rising tensions

According to the source, Cambodian hackers are currently attempting to disrupt Thai systems and websites, primarily by launching DDoS attacks. These involve flooding websites or online services with excessive traffic, making them temporarily inaccessible. Another tactic includes embedding malware in pirated software to steal usernames and passwords.

“These hackers are seeking publicity,” the source said. “They want to exaggerate their claims on social media, portraying themselves as having breached important Thai government systems. But in reality, they have not accessed sensitive data or caused any significant harm to critical infrastructure.”