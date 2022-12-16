APAC cybersecurity predictions 2023: Palo Alto Networks

PREDICTION 2

Securing connected medical devices will be critical

Digitisation enables new healthcare capabilities, e.g., virtual healthcare and remote diagnosis. The prevalence of legacy systems and sensitive data attractive to cyber criminals makes healthcare a soft target, and cyber threat actors will focus on it. The closer a device is to a patient, the more likely it is to impact patient safety, and the more likely a threat actor will weaponise it. Ensuring the cybersecurity of medical IoT will be important as ever for patient safety.

PREDICTION 3

Cloud supply chain attacks will disrupt businesses.

Companies adopting cloud-native architectures are also consuming third-party code in their critical applications. Log4J recently demonstrated how many organisations can be immediately vulnerable due to a piece of dependent code tucked deep into the software packaging process. We have also seen attackers targeting the volunteers who maintain these open-source code constructs to infiltrate organisations through the package update processes. This issue falls under the cloud supply chain, and we will see more disruptions due to cloud adoption trends in the coming year(s). Hence, in our latest research, [1]37% of organisations expect software supply chain attacks to increase most in 2023.

PREDICTION 4

The debate on data sovereignty will intensify

As the world becomes more reliant on data and digital information, the volume of regulations and legislation emanating from a desire to control and protect citizens and ensure the continued availability of critical services will increase. As a result, the conversations around data localisation and data sovereignty will likely intensify in 2023.

PREDICTION 5

Metaverse to be the new playground for cybercriminals

With an estimated $54 billion spent on virtual goods every year, metaverse could open up a new playground for cybercriminals. The immersive nature of the metaverse will unlock new opportunities for businesses and consumers alike, as it allows buyers and sellers to connect in a new way. Companies will take advantage of mixed reality experiences to diversify their offerings and cater to the needs of consumers in the metaverse.