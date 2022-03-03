Toyota resumes operations at all Japan plants after cyberattack

Until the cyberattack-hit system at the supplier, Kojima Industries Corp., is restored, Toyota will use alternative means to operate a total of 28 production lines at 14 domestic plants as usual.

Kojima Industries, which makes resin parts for automobile interior and exterior products, confirmed Saturday night that a server computer had been infected with a computer virus displaying a threatening message. The company then shut down its system entirely, making it unable to receive and place orders.

In response to the incident, Toyota cautioned a total of some 1,300 domestic and overseas parts and material makers that it has direct transactions with to thoroughly implement security measures in accordance with the Japanese automaker’s regulations.