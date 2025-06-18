Hun Sen's three sons drive nationalism and key roles in Cambodia's political landscape

Among them, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, who also serves as the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, has demonstrated strong leadership in pushing for Thailand's referral to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) over a border dispute involving four areas: the Emerald Triangle (Mom Bei), Ta Moan Thom, Ta Moan Tauch, and Ta Krabei temples.
Hun Sen has carefully charted the paths of his sons' careers, sending Hun Manet to the United States to attend West Point Military Academy, where he trained to become a military commander.
Meanwhile, Hun Manith, head of the Defence Ministry’s Intelligence Department, has been monitoring the border situation around the clock. Hun Sen also ensured Hun Manith received a master's degree in intelligence from the US, after which he returned to lead the military’s intelligence operations.
The youngest son, Hun Many, Cambodia's Minister of Civil Service, has been instrumental in organising nationalist movements and rallying support for unity and patriotism.
Hun Many holds a master’s degree from the US National Defence University but, unlike his brothers, did not pursue a military career. Instead, Hun Sen pushed him into politics, where he served as a Member of Parliament for Kampong Speu province for several terms before becoming Deputy Prime Minister.
In the past 7-8 years, Hun Many has made significant strides in founding the Union Youth Federations of Cambodia, investing vast resources into pulling young people away from the opposition.
At that time, Sam Rainsy, the former opposition leader, was highly popular among the younger generation, prompting Hun Sen to assign his youngest son to lead youth movements.
Most recently, on Wednesday (June 18), Hun Many led a solidarity march to show support for the military and promote patriotism across the country.