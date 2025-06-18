Hun Sen's three sons drive nationalism and key roles in Cambodia's political landscape

Meanwhile, Hun Manith, head of the Defence Ministry’s Intelligence Department, has been monitoring the border situation around the clock. Hun Sen also ensured Hun Manith received a master's degree in intelligence from the US, after which he returned to lead the military’s intelligence operations.

The youngest son, Hun Many, Cambodia's Minister of Civil Service, has been instrumental in organising nationalist movements and rallying support for unity and patriotism.

Hun Many holds a master’s degree from the US National Defence University but, unlike his brothers, did not pursue a military career. Instead, Hun Sen pushed him into politics, where he served as a Member of Parliament for Kampong Speu province for several terms before becoming Deputy Prime Minister.