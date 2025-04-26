Thailand to launch delivery drone trials in Bangkok this year

Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, Director of CAAT, emphasized CAAT's role in regulating and promoting the proper and efficient use of drones. He highlighted the implementation of UAS Portal system, which streamlines drone operator and drone registrations through a fast online platform.
The portal also provides comprehensive guidance for those interested in drone operations and will be equipped to manage drone airspace in the future, he added.
Manat said that CAAT is collaborating with various sectors to develop a comprehensive “Drone Master Plan” or a national roadmap for Thailand. This plan covers key aspects including policy, legislation, personnel development, infrastructure readiness, safety, national security, and personal data protection.
Starting this year, CAAT will begin certifying training centers and drone pilot training courses. These programs aim to produce skilled professionals with a solid understanding of aviation, legal regulations, and the safe use of drone technology.
In addition, CAAT is pushing for the deployment of “urban delivery drones” by 2025. The agency is working with National Telecom Public Company Limited (NT), Thailand Post, Aeronautical Radio of Thailand, related government agencies, and interested private companies to plan testing venues and methodology in Bangkok metropolitan area.
The trials will pave way for CAAT to issue delivery drone licenses to qualified private operators in the future, said Manat.