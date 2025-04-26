Thailand to launch delivery drone trials in Bangkok this year

Air Chief Marshal Manat Chavanaprayoon, Director of CAAT, emphasized CAAT's role in regulating and promoting the proper and efficient use of drones. He highlighted the implementation of UAS Portal system, which streamlines drone operator and drone registrations through a fast online platform.

The portal also provides comprehensive guidance for those interested in drone operations and will be equipped to manage drone airspace in the future, he added.

Manat said that CAAT is collaborating with various sectors to develop a comprehensive “Drone Master Plan” or a national roadmap for Thailand. This plan covers key aspects including policy, legislation, personnel development, infrastructure readiness, safety, national security, and personal data protection.