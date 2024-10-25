Thailand’s drone industry set to soar as CAAT unveils ‘master plan’

“In less than three years, everyone will carry a drone, much like how we all carry mobile phones.”
This is the future Sutthiphong Khongpool, director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), envisions in a country where unmanned aerial vehicles are already being used in a wide array of industries.
By the end of this month, Thailand is expected to have around 130,000 registered drones, with a projection of 1 million within the next decade. Drones are already being used for surveying, aerial mapping, agriculture, filmmaking, rescue operations and security purposes.
CAAT, meanwhile, is playing a key role in regulating and advancing drone technology in the country. It has recently collaborated with various sectors to develop a Drone Master Plan, covering essential aspects such as policies, legislation, workforce development, safety and infrastructure readiness.
Drones are categorised by risk level: Low-risk for recreational use; medium-risk for commercial operations; and high-risk for larger, passenger-carrying drones. Consequently, regulations are tailored to these specific risk levels.
CAAT, meanwhile, is getting ready to introduce certification for different drone operations, such as BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight), aircraft registration, drone pilot training centres, and drone pilot licences for various categories.
“CAAT is ready to be part of the innovation and technology surrounding drones, aiming for further advancement in the future. This will enable everyone and all sectors to use drone technology correctly, leading to an integrated approach to the development of the aviation industry in the country,” Sutthiphong said.
“This will also promote Thailand’s aspiration to become a regional and global hub for aviation and air transport in the future.”
Meanwhile, the Transport Ministry has put in place criteria for requesting permits and conditions for operating or launching unmanned aircraft, specifically for externally controlled aircraft weighing over 25 kilograms. This regulation went into effect on September 1.
This new regulation allows drone operations in Thailand to cover a wider range of operations and respond to the needs of the industry more effectively, such as agricultural drones, which are in high demand. It also prepares for the future use of new types of aircraft that may arise.
As part of efforts to spark public interest and further promote drone technology, CAAT will host the first-ever “Thailand Drone Exhibition and Symposium 2024” at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre from November 7 to 9. The event aims to elevate drone usage standards, ensure safety and foster industrial growth.