Thailand’s drone industry set to soar as CAAT unveils ‘master plan’

“In less than three years, everyone will carry a drone, much like how we all carry mobile phones.”

This is the future Sutthiphong Khongpool, director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), envisions in a country where unmanned aerial vehicles are already being used in a wide array of industries.

By the end of this month, Thailand is expected to have around 130,000 registered drones, with a projection of 1 million within the next decade. Drones are already being used for surveying, aerial mapping, agriculture, filmmaking, rescue operations and security purposes.

CAAT, meanwhile, is playing a key role in regulating and advancing drone technology in the country. It has recently collaborated with various sectors to develop a Drone Master Plan, covering essential aspects such as policies, legislation, workforce development, safety and infrastructure readiness.