Krungthep Bridge closed April 8 for quake-related safety check

MONDAY, APRIL 07, 2025

Krungthep Bridge closed for quake safety check – use alternate routes, says Department of Rural Roads (DRR)

The Department of Rural Roads (DRR) has announced a temporary closure of the Krungthep Bridge for safety inspections and testing of its opening-closing mechanism following recent earthquake activity.

To ensure long-term safety for commuters and assess the bridge’s operational efficiency, the DRR’s Bureau of Road Maintenance will conduct the test on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, from 10pm to 4am the following morning.

During this time, motorists are advised to use the Rama III Bridge as an alternative route.

For more information, please contact Winthorn Upkham, Senior Mechanical Engineer at the Bureau of Road Maintenance, at 08-4448-5458.

