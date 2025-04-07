Thai Firms Launch Share Buyback Spree Amid Undervaluation

A significant number of companies listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) have been trading below their book value, prompting a wave of share buyback announcements as firms look to manage surplus cash.

These "treasury stock" purchases are primarily aimed at optimising excess company liquidity, boosting shareholder returns (ROE), and increasing earnings per share (EPS).

Furthermore, the buybacks serve to highlight the companies' robust financial health and ample cash reserves, bolstering investor confidence and delivering long-term value to shareholders. Historically, share buyback regulations in Thailand were somewhat restrictive, limiting their appeal.

However, recent easing of these rules by the Thai bourse has spurred greater interest in share repurchases. This increased demand for shares can support price appreciation, and a reduction in the number of shares actively traded can lead to higher earnings per share.

