Thailand Post Launches Stamps to Mark 60 Years of Diplomatic Ties with Singapore

Thailand Post has released a new collection of commemorative stamps to mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Singapore, celebrating the strong and lasting bond between the two nations.
Dr Dhanant Subhadrabandhu, CEO of Thailand Post, said the stamps are more than a historical record.
"They reflect the strong relationship between Thailand and Singapore, which has grown side-by-side for 60 years," he said. "Stamps serve as a powerful medium for storytelling and connecting the cultures of our two nations."
Dr Dhanant expressed his pride in the project, which he says "reflects beauty, cooperation, and lasting friendship through a small yet valuable collection of stamps."
The stamps were a collaborative effort between the two countries, designed using a watercolour technique.
Thailand's stamp was created by local artist Thanet Ponchaiwong, while Singapore's was designed by Ivory Seah from Singapore Post.
Both designs feature historically significant architecture to represent the shared cultural and historical foundations of the two nations.
The Thai stamp features the Tha Chang Old Town buildings, historic structures on the banks of the Chao Phraya River that were once a major trading hub in Bangkok. These buildings symbolise a time of economic prosperity and cultural exchange.
The Singaporean stamp depicts the Temple Street Old Town buildings, original shophouses in Singapore's Chinatown that still carry the cultural essence of the overseas Chinese community. These structures represent Singapore's ability to harmoniously blend its past and present.
The commemorative stamps are priced at 5 baht per stamp and are available for purchase at the Thailand Post Museum, post offices in Bangkok and other provinces, and online via the ThailandPostMart website and application.